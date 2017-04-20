Jimmy Kimmel toured Facebook Spaces—and the apartment you’ll never leave

Facebook recently unveiled its new virtual reality chat environment, Facebook Spaces, that lets Oculus Rift users hang out together in a private virtual room or, as Jimmy Kimmel calls it, “an apartment [you’ll] never leave.”

Facebook Spaces is supposed to be a social experience for its users, which Kimmel noted “is a weird way to describe being alone wearing a headset in your bedroom.” On Wednesday night’s episode, Kimmel gave his audience a sneak peek of the virtual world, complete with little VR avatars offering photos of places they’ll never visit, apartments they’ll never leave, and couches they’ll never get off of because of their deep depression.