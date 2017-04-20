There’s a VR version of Sir David Attenborough but we already called dibs

Soon there will be more Sir David Attenborough to love. The U.K.’s Sky TV and London’s Natural History Museum just announced a new joint virtual reality project starring everyone’s favorite narrator who is not Morgan Freeman .

According to the museum, the new series, titled Hold the World, will be the first-ever VR experience to combine video game technology with documentary-style storytelling. Created by immersive content studio Factory 42, Sir David will guide users through the museum’s collection as they handle fossils, human skulls, and other specimens that would normally be off limits to civilians.

This will be Sir David’s second VR tour with the museum (the last involved a dive through the Great Barrier Reef), so it’s only a matter of time until someone creates a VR experience where Sir David narrates your morning coffee run.



[Photo: Sky]