Reformation is opening its crazy cool fully sustainable L.A. factory to visitors



The eco-chic fashion label Reformation is known for its sustainable practices. Besides using high-tech fabrics that are less polluting, it also produces clothes based on real-time demand, so as not to stockpile inventory that might go to waste. Founder Yael Aflalo decided to invest heavily in a factory in downtown L.A. where the company can experiment with new approaches to manufacturing. This summer, the company is opening its doors to guests to see this innovation in action and chat with employees. For an early sneak peek, you can sign up for a tour this upcoming Saturday, which happens to be Earth Day.