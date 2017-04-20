Star Search: NASA’s amazing photo archives are now available online

The final frontier is now available to search on the digital frontier. NASA has updated, streamlined, and generally vastly improved its website. Now anyone on a star search can now look through the databases of all 10 of NASA’s field centers, including the Kennedy Space Center and the Jet Propulsion Lab, in one search, as Creators Project reported.
The photo archives go all the way back to 1958, so conspiracy theorists can study photos of the moon landing for signs of staging, while wannabe Peggy Whitsons and junior Neil deGrasse Tysons can pore over photos of asteroids, supernovas, nebulas, distant galaxies, and robot astronauts to prepare for a future studying the stars—or just a sick new screen saver.
[Photo: NASA/ESA/STScI]