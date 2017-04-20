Apple plans to stop using mined minerals to make iPhones

In its newly released 2017 Environmental Responsibility Report, the Cupertino company says its goal is to “stop mining the earth altogether” for rare minerals and metals used to make its devices. Of course, that’s the goal—they just haven’t figured out how to do it yet, as Apple’s VP of environment, policy, and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson, told Vice:
“We’re actually doing something we rarely do, which is announce a goal before we’ve completely figured out how to do it. So we’re a little nervous, but we also think it’s really important, because as a sector we believe it’s where technology should be going.”