Move over Touch ID—Mastercard is building fingerprint scanners directly into their cards

The company has announced it’s beginning trials of its “next-generation biometric card” in South Africa. In addition to the standard chip and pin, the new cards have a built-in fingerprint reader that the user can use to authenticate every purchase. Impressively, the new card is no thicker or larger than your current credit and debit cards. Additional trials are being planned in Asia and Europe for later this year, and, if all goes well, that Touch ID on your iPhone might not seem too impressive after all.