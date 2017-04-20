Google, the world’s largest .  .  . ad blocker?

The world’s largest search giant and advertising platform is considering building an ad-blocking feature directly into its mega-popular Chrome browser, the Wall Street Journal reports. It seems that Google is annoyed with certain types of ads as much as you are, and if it can help you block only those annoying ads, you might be okay not blocking all ads:
Unacceptable ad types would be those recently defined by the Coalition for Better Ads, an industry group that released a list of ad standards in March. According to those standards, ad formats such as pop-ups, auto-playing video ads with sound, and “prestitial” ads with countdown timers are deemed to be “beneath a threshold of consumer acceptability.”
In one possible application Google is considering, it may choose to block all advertising that appears on sites with offending ads, instead of the individual offending ads themselves. In other words, site owners may be required to ensure all of their ads meet the standards, or could see all advertising across their sites blocked in Chrome.