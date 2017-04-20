Now Google Home can recognize different voices

Getting virtual assistants to understand who’s talking is a tough engineering challenge , but Google Home appears to have solved it. The connected speaker now supports up to six user profiles , switching on the fly based on the sound of each person’s voice. That way, users can ask for their own music playlists, calendar appointments, news reports, and commute times.

Setting up separate profiles involves a visit to the Google Home app, where users must say “OK Google” and “Hey Google” twice apiece. Google then analyzes the voice on its neural network and downloads the characteristics to the speaker, so it can analyze hotwords locally instead of wasting time sending them to the cloud. The feature is rolling out to U.S. users starting today, and will expand to U.K. users in the “coming months.” Your move, Amazon Echo.



[Photo: Google]