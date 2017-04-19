advertisement
Here’s what you need to know from day two of Facebook’s F8 conference

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

For starters: Helicopter-provided Wi-Fi for disaster zones and educated artificial intelligence were on the agenda. Our Daniel Terdiman was on the scene in San Jose, California. Check out his video dispatch below.

