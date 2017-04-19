No, millennials aren’t a bunch of job-hopping flakes

Today, Pew researchers published findings that refute yet another stereotype about millennials that actual millennials find infuriating: the idea that they’re job-hopping more often than other generations. According to Pew’s analysis of recent government data, “college-educated millennials are sticking with their jobs longer than their Gen X counterparts.”
Just like so much else that millennials are reputed to want or need more than their elders (like “purpose” in their work), job-hopping is another phenomenon that can’t be explained away with sweeping demographic generalizations. “The increasing job tenure of college-educated millennials is consistent with a decline in employer switching among all working-age adults since the 1980s,” Pew researchers point out. “The reasons for the decline are not well understood,” but they aren’t generational.
As for the reason you keep believing crap that isn’t true? That’s your brain’s fault.