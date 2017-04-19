No, millennials aren’t a bunch of job-hopping flakes

Today, Pew researchers published findings that refute yet another stereotype about millennials that actual millennials find infuriating: the idea that they’re job-hopping more often than other generations. According to Pew’s analysis of recent government data, “college-educated millennials are sticking with their jobs longer than their Gen X counterparts.”

Just like so much else that millennials are reputed to want or need more than their elders (like “purpose” in their work), job-hopping is another phenomenon that can’t be explained away with sweeping demographic generalizations. “The increasing job tenure of college-educated millennials is consistent with a decline in employer switching among all working-age adults since the 1980s,” Pew researchers point out. “The reasons for the decline are not well understood,” but they aren’t generational.