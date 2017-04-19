Amazon tops the list of companies looking for AI developers

Despite prevailing worries that human workers will become obsolete once artificial intelligence picks up their tasks, a new report from Paysa shows that AI is also creating a demand for workers. Currently there are more than 10,000 available positions for workers skilled at developing AI at top employers across the country. Among them, Amazon tops the list with an investment of $227,769,001, which represents how much it will spend on average net salaries for these jobs. Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Facebook round out the top five.