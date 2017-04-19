Men become more partisan when they earn less than their wives

When a woman out-earns her husband, the husband becomes more partisan, according to a new study published in the Harvard Business Review. While it’s 2017 and women are pretty darn well-established in the workplace, men with strong political views still prefer to earn more money than their wives. If those same men are lucky enough to be married to a woman who is the family’s chief breadwinner, they respond by doubling down on their political and social attitudes—and that happens on both sides of the political spectrum.