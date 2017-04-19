Men become more partisan when they earn less than their wives

When a woman out-earns her husband, the husband becomes more partisan, according to a new study published in the Harvard Business Review. While it’s 2017 and women are pretty darn well-established in the workplace, men with strong political views still prefer to earn more money than their wives. If those same men are lucky enough to be married to a woman who is the family’s chief breadwinner, they respond by doubling down on their political and social attitudes—and that happens on both sides of the political spectrum.
Turns out that for many men in the U.S., being the primary breadwinner is a big part of their gender identity (e.g. it makes them feel manly like barbecuing meat or watching The Poseidon Adventure). When faced with the “gender role threat” of a wife who earns more than they do, liberal men come to hold more liberal views on issues like abortion and what the study called “government aid to African Americans.” Conversely, conservative men come to hold more conservative views. Read the full article here.