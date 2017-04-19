Jason Chaffetz decides to not seek re-election amid growing opposition

Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz has announced via Facebook that he will not run for re-election in 2018. The politician has been under fire for the last few months after a few controversial quotes and local town hall meetings that angered many of his constituents. “For those that would speculate otherwise, let me be clear that I have no ulterior motives. I am healthy,” he wrote. “I am confident I would continue to be re-elected by large margins.”