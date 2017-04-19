Women founders are making startups grow faster: study

In TINYpulse‘s recent report on startup culture, an interesting finding emerged: The fastest-growing companies that logged 200%+ growth over the past year are 75% more likely to have a female founder. In fact, in all but one growth category, companies founded by women outperformed those of their male-founded counterparts.
TINYpulse based the findings on a survey of 100+ startup founders and thousands of their employees. The report also revealed that transparency is another major driver of revenue and staff growth.