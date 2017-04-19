Hyperloop One is running behind schedule—just like every other train

Last year, the company said it would perform its first public test—it’s so-called “Kitty Hawk” moment—before the end of 2016, and to be fully operational by 2020. The company then pushed their testing deadline back to March, and then May or June, and now the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Hyperloop One has shortened their test track to such an extent that they won’t even be able to really show what the technology can do, as it won’t be able to reach the planned top speed of about 750 miles an hour. “We’re not building an app,” Josh Giegel, Hyperloop One’s president of engineering, told the WSJ. “It takes more money and time and physical space to build what it is we are building.” … sigh. I guess we’ll just keep waiting for the train. It’s okay. We’re used to it.



[Photo: Hyperloop One]