Quiet please: Introverts might make better CEOs

A new 10-year study published in this month’s Harvard Business Review proves what HBO’s Silicon Valley already showed us—successful CEOs often don’t fit the stereotype of the extroverted, confident executive glad-handing at conferences. The study, called the CEO Genome Project, looked at performance appraisals and biographical information of 17,000 C-suite executives, including 2,000 CEOs, as the Washington Post reported. It determined that over half of the CEOs who surpassed the expectations of investors and directors were actually introverts. They also found that charisma, confidence, and elite business degrees had little bearing on CEO performance. Successful CEOs also didn’t always have the smoothest track records, either. Nearly half of them had accidentally blown up their careers in the past, before becoming a CEO. Read the full study here or just watch reruns of Silicon Valley.