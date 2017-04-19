United Airlines made the impossible happen—it united Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel

Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel have a long-running feud that has run through years of Jimmy Kimmel Live! episodes and even made its way into this year’s Oscars broadcast. Now the two mortal enemies have found a reason to put aside their differences— poking fun at United Airlines and its customer service meltdown .

On the Tuesday night episode of his show, Kimmel unveiled United‘s new ad, which featured Damon not in a reprise of his 30 Rock role as Carol the pilot, but as the company’s celebrity spokesman, who just might need to get bumped from the ad. Not that Kimmel thinks there’s anything wrong with that. “In some cases, some people deserved to get bumped,” he says in the clip. Watch the full clip below.



[Photo: via Wikimedia Commons]