Baidu’s self-driving car tech will hit the roads this summer

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Chinese search giant has announced that its self-driving car AI will roll out in a “restricted environment” in July, reports Reuters. But Baidu is steering clear of major hardware contributions to self-driving cars. Instead, it will partner with companies that make vehicles, sensors, and other components for self-driving cars.

