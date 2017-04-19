Fox News is getting ready to give Bill O’Reilly the boot

A report from the New York Times says Fox News’ parent company 21st Century Fox has seen the sustained pressure from advertisers as too much, and a final decision about O’Reilly’s future will be made in the next few days. O’Reilly is the country’s top-rated cable news host, but the amassing reports of a string of sexual harassment allegations against him may make him too much of a liability for 21st Century Fox. Already 50 advertisers have pulled ads from his show, and the New York Times says the support of Fox’s owners, the Murdoch family, is “eroding.”