Goodbye, YHOO—an internet classic goes out with a bang in final earnings beat

How’s that for a mic drop. Almost 20 years to the day after it became a public company, Yahoo Inc. posted what will probably be its final quarterly earnings before it gets absorbed into Verizon. For a final bow, it was pretty good news: Q1 revenue jumped 22% to $1.33 billion, compared to revenue of $1.09 billion for the same period last year. Earnings per share were 18 cents, compared to Thomson Reuters estimates of 14 cents. Yahoo isn’t bothering with a conference call, but CEO Marissa Mayer released the following statement:
“As we enter our final quarter as an independent company, we are committed to finishing strong and planning for the best possible integration with Verizon. With the transaction anticipated to complete in June, I’ve never been more proud of the improvements we’ve made to the business and the value we’ve delivered to our shareholders.”
[Photo: Yahoo]