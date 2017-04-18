Goodbye, YHOO—an internet classic goes out with a bang in final earnings beat

How’s that for a mic drop. Almost 20 years to the day after it became a public company, Yahoo Inc. posted what will probably be its final quarterly earnings before it gets absorbed into Verizon. For a final bow, it was pretty good news: Q1 revenue jumped 22% to $1.33 billion, compared to revenue of $1.09 billion for the same period last year. Earnings per share were 18 cents, compared to Thomson Reuters estimates of 14 cents. Yahoo isn’t bothering with a conference call, but CEO Marissa Mayer released the following statement: