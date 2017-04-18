advertisement
Here’s what you need to know from Facebook’s F8 conference today

By Christopher Zara

Some new AR and VR features will soon be headed to your Facebook and Messenger apps. And that’s just for starters. Our Daniel Terdiman was at Facebook’s annual developer conference in San Jose, California, today. Check out his recap below.

