To promote “Silicon Valley,” HBO mocks the digital assistant craze

Who needs Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, digital helpers that from time to time give you the information you want? No, you want a digital assistant pretty much guaranteed to screw up .

That’s why HBO has released Pipey, a new Google Chrome extension “that anticipates, accentuates and possibly auto-complicates a user’s every move.” This, of course, is mainly a joke, a promotion for the premium cable network’s latest season of Silicon Valley, its take-down of the tech industry. Pipey follows a kind of passive-aggressive posture, making sure to let you know that maybe there’s a better way to go about your life. “Looks like you’re in New York and the weather is clear,” it might tell you if you asked it the weather. “If you’re wondering whether or not it’s overcast, remember you can always just check the sky!”