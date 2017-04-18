Bill O’Reilly must be having a terrible vacation

The scandal-ridden Fox News host is taking some time off this week, but calls to have him permanently ousted are getting louder by the minute. Protests were staged outside the company’s midtown Manhattan offices this afternoon—you can see video footage of the protesters here. Meanwhile, a new accuser is said to be coming forward with an additional complaint of sexual harassment against O’Reilly. That’s according to high-profile lawyer Lisa Bloom, who said on Twitter she is representing the accuser. Finally, New York mag reported today that James and Lachlan Murdoch are leaning toward cutting O’Reilly loose. Read the report from NY mag’s Gabriel Sherman here.