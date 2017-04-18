Facebook Spaces is reminding everyone of that “Black Mirror” episode with the creepy avatars

Once again, life imitates Black Mirror. Facebook today rolled out a beta version of Facebook Spaces, a VR interface for the Oculus Rift headset that lets you can hang out with avatar versions of your Facebook friends. If you think that sounds familiar, you’re not alone. Twitter was abuzz today with people comparing the platform to “Fifteen Million Merits,” the second episode of Black Mirror‘s first season, which featured a dystopian future in which people cycled for credits and interacted as avatars in creepy virtual worlds. In other words, thanks Facebook, but we already know how this ends.