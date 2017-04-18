Spotify opens up its data to hungry musicians 

If Spotify has one advantage over its music streaming competitors, it’s data. With over 100 million listeners, the company has an incredible amount of insight into how people listen to music. And now they’re sharing it with musicians.

Spotify For Artists is an analytics dashboard that breaks down streaming activity like total listeners, how many are true fans, where they live, and how they break down demographically. It also shows artists and their managers which Spotify playlists are funneling new listeners into a band’s fan base. It’s all incredibly valuable data for artists who may still be wondering how the streaming era–and its infamously small royalty payouts–benefits them.

The fan analytics, which launched in closed beta in late 2015, is now available to all artists on Spotify. Artists and their managers can apply for access here.