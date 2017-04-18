advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Built-in Spotify and Apple Music makes Facebook Messenger more musical

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

One of Facebook Messenger’s major pieces of news here at the F8 conference is Chat Extensions, a feature that lets third-party apps enable bits of their functionality inside a Messenger conversation. Messenger VP David Marcus just announced that Spotify will be a flagship example, by letting you embed playable songs and playlists inside a chat. And Apple Music will soon join it with a similar feature.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life