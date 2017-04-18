advertisement
The Facebook Messenger platform, one year later

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

Here at F8, Facebook Messenger honcho David Marcus began his presentation by acknowledging that last year’s big Messenger news, the introduction of AI-powered bots, was greeted with lots of skepticism. But he also shared some stats on the platform’s progress:
• Businesses now send two billion Messenger messages a month, including both automated ones and ones where a human is involved.
• There are now 100,000 bots on the platform, up from 33,000 in September.
• The Messenger platform has 100,000 developers.

