The Facebook Messenger platform, one year later

Here at F8, Facebook Messenger honcho David Marcus began his presentation by acknowledging that last year’s big Messenger news, the introduction of AI-powered bots, was greeted with lots of skepticism. But he also shared some stats on the platform’s progress:

• Businesses now send two billion Messenger messages a month, including both automated ones and ones where a human is involved.

• There are now 100,000 bots on the platform, up from 33,000 in September.

• The Messenger platform has 100,000 developers.



