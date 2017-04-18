At F8, Zuckerberg acknowledges the Facebook murder

Facebook ‘s F8 keynote is underway. After opening with a few dad jokes—hey, he is a dad—Mark Zuckerberg briefly mentioned the Cleveland murder committed on Sunday , apparently by a man who documented it on Facebook and Facebook Live . (The suspect killed himself today during a police chase .)

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Robert Godwin Sr.,” he said. “We have a lot of work and will do everything we can to prevent tragedies like this from happening.”

After that acknowledgment of a horrible situation, which didn’t seem to elicit any particular visible response from the audience, Zuckerberg continued on with the keynote’s product-centric news.