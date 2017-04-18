Theranos agrees to pay $4.65 million in refunds to Arizonans who purchased blood tests

The troubled blood-testing company settled a lawsuit filed by the state on behalf of more 175,000 Arizonans who bought 1.5 million blood tests in the state between 2013 and 2016. About 10% of the tests were voided or corrected, according to Theranos, whose testing technology has come under scrutiny in the last year and a half and is the subject of a federal investigation.
“Everyone who paid for a test will receive a full refund, period,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “This is a great result and a clear message that Arizona’s consumer protection laws will be vigorously enforced.” As part of the consent judgment, Theranos will not be allowed to own, operate, or direct any laboratory in Arizona for a period of two years.