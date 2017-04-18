Donald isn’t the only Trump whose old tweets may come back to haunt him

Back in 2012, in a move that Miss Manners has not yet weighed in on, Ivanka Trump tweeted out a thank-you card to then Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan for joining the family as they opened the new Trump Towers complex in Instanbul. Fast-forward five years and President Trump is congratulating now-President Erdogan on narrowly passing a controversial referendum that gave the autocrat wildly increased powers and may have decreased Turkish democracy.

The New York Times reports that most people in Turkey don’t connect Istanbul’s Trump Tower with the man responsible for the travel ban against seven Muslim-majority countries (“O.K. — we’re leaving!” said one young Turk when he was told the news). However, people in the U.S. certainly draw a line—and Ivanka’s old tweet just makes it even clearer. Might be a good time to reread Kurt Eichenwald’s story on how Trump’s business ties are jeopardizing U.S. interests.