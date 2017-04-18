A high-end iPhone with a bezel-free design is looking more likely

That’s according to a new report from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman and Min Jeong Lee. Consistent with previous rumors, the report claims that the “premium” iPhone’s display will cover almost the entire front panel, allowing for a bigger screen on a much smaller device. The phone could also have gently curved glass around the edges, an improved rear camera system, and a dual-lens front camera (possibly for depth-of-field and augmented reality features).
The report comes just a few days before Samsung launches its flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone, which has an edge-to-edge display and curved glass. But Apple‘s answer won’t be ready for a while; Bloomberg claims that the premium iPhone may be a couple of months behind the usual fall release date due to supply constraints.
[Photo: Robert Herhold/iStock]