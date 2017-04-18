Apparently, we are all distracted drivers 

Turns out, the best reason to start using self-driving cars is that almost every single human driver on the road is doing something distracting—like playing Crossy Road on their iPhone instead of actually watching the road.

A new study by driving analytics company Zendrive indicates that drivers are pretty much using their phones, pretty much all the time. They used sensor data from more than 3 million drivers over the course of 5.6 billion miles of trips and found that drivers are using their phones on 88% of their trips. Most of that phone use is relatively quick—3.5 minutes on the phone per one hour trip—but the stat becomes downright frightening when you realize that just a two-second distraction increases your risk of crashing by 20%. Basically, drivers have 105 opportunities per hour to play Crossy Road IRL. In short: bring on the self-driving car revolution (and look both ways before crossing the street).