Dolce & Gabbana is going to look great on your toaster

Who cares if the carpet matches the drapes when your blender matches your sweater? Dolce & Gabbana has teamed up with Italian appliance designer Smeg for a new line of kitchen appliances that will be sure to impress friends, enemies, in-laws, and anyone keen on high-fashion toast. This is the second collaboration between the two companies, following a collection of high-fashion refrigerators. (That’s not a phrase you hear too often). Their new “Sicily Is My Love” line includes everything you need to make sure your kitchen rivals your wardrobe, including a toaster, blender, mixer, juicers, a tea kettle, and espresso machine (they are Italian after all).