Snapchat’s wacky new 3D lenses might just follow you around

Snapchat just launched “World Lenses,” which basically represent a bigger push into augmented reality . The new feature brings Snapchat’s popular lenses beyond people’s faces, letting you overlay 3D images—rainbows, clouds, etc.—onto the real world.

“While Snapping with the rear-facing camera, simply tap the camera screen to find new Lenses that can paint the world around you with new 3D experiences!” the company said in a release this morning.

Read more about the feature from Snapchat here.



[Image: Snapchat]