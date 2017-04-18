advertisement
Snapchat’s wacky new 3D lenses might just follow you around

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Snapchat just launched “World Lenses,” which basically represent a bigger push into augmented reality. The new feature brings Snapchat’s popular lenses beyond people’s faces, letting you overlay 3D images—rainbows, clouds, etc.—onto the real world.

“While Snapping with the rear-facing camera, simply tap the camera screen to find new Lenses that can paint the world around you with new 3D experiences!” the company said in a release this morning. 

Read more about the feature from Snapchat here.


[Image: Snapchat]

