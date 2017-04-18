Google Earth just made traveling the world in virtual reality even more virtually real

Google Earth VR just added a whole bunch of new features that will make it feel like you’re traveling the world when you’re actually stuck on a conference call. (Just don’t accidentally turn on your computer’s camera.)

Virtual travelers can now check out 27 new locations, including the 19th-century Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria, climb the Perito Moreno Glacier in Argentina, eat a virtual cannoli in Palermo, Italy, and explore South Africa’s Table Mountain from your table at home. Google also added Oculus Rift + Touch support and improved search functions, making it easier to get lost in the virtual world.