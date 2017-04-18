In toxins we trust? Our faith in harmful chemicals is holding the natural beauty industry back

Today, we published a story about how the natural beauty world is held back by a lack of data about the effectiveness of products: Who wants to use a face wash that doesn’t actually clean your skin or prevent acne? But a new breed of startups has sprouted, aiming to bring knowledge to the industry and help consumers navigate ingredients.

But there’s another thing that’s holding us back. Many people believe that the harsh chemicals and toxins are what gives traditional beauty products their potency. “There’s this pervasive notion that the toxins in products are actually what makes them work,” says Tara Foley, founder of natural beauty retailer Follain. “But when you think about it, that makes no sense at all: Skin care problems are often a result of imbalances caused by toxins.”

[Image via May Lindstrom Skin]