The Brits are returning to the polls again

The British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced an early general election will take place on June 8, reports the BBC. The PM said she is calling for the early election, which wasn’t scheduled to take place until 2020, because other parties in the U.K. are opposed to Brexit and she wants to get a mandate from the people. The early GE in June will mark the fourth major vote in four years for the United Kingdom. The other major votes: the Scottish Independence referendum in 2014, the General Election in 2015, and the EU Referendum in 2016.