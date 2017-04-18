Uber just lost another exec

No, really. Another Uber exec has bailed. Just weeks after losing president Jeff Jones, VP of mapping Brian McClendon, and head of public policy and communications Rachel Whetstone, Uber has now lost its VP of global vehicle programs, Sherif Marakby. Marakby helped launch the company’s self-driving car program, reports Automotive News. In a statement, Marakby said:
“Self-driving is one of the most interesting challenges I’ve worked on in my career, and I’m grateful to have contributed to what will soon be a safer future for everyone.”