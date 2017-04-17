You’d never know Aquaman directed this new Carhartt commercial

Jason Momoa is a star of some pretty big films, most notably the upcoming Justice League as Aquaman, and in a post-apocalyptic, horror flick from award-winning director Ana Lily Amirpour called The Bad Batch, due out this summer. But he’s also been working with workwear brand Carhartt for the last couple of years, directing and appearing in ads through his Pride of Gypsies production company. Here’s the latest: