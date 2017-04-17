Uber may be forced to add a tipping option in NYC

New York City’s Taxi and Limousine Commission plans to draft a rule requiring ride services that only accept credit cards to offer a tipping option. This may mean that Uber will finally have to add tipping to its app .

“We have not seen the proposal and look forward to reviewing it,” an Uber spokesman said. The company says it has worked with NYC’s Machinists Union to launch new tools and policies in the past. Last month, Uber rival Lyft—which already lets consumers tip in app—said its drivers had surpassed $200 million in earned tips. On a call with the Independent Drivers Guild, a driver for Uber, Lyft, and Juno, Luiny Tavernez, noted “When I drive with [Lyft] whatever the cost of the transaction they charge us 25% and I almost always make that 25% back with tips.”

[Photo: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images]