For those still paying attention, Yahoo is about to announce its earnings

In some alternate universe, Verizon’s acquisition of Yahoo closed on schedule and the latter is now part of something called Oath, not a public company. In the wake of revelations about massive Yahoo data breaches, however, completion of the transaction got pushed off until the second quarter of this year. Yahoo will therefore announce its results for the first quarter of 2017 on Tuesday.
The company isn’t bothering with holding a call or webcast about its performance. But as it announces its numbers, it might have updates on its data-breach cleanup and/or its progress on sealing the deal with Verizon. Whatever the news, it’ll be the end of an era for Yahoo, which—barring any surprise twists—is winding down its 21-year history as a public company.