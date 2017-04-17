People are using drones to capture the ultimate Instagram food porn

If you’re annoyed by Instagram foodies styling their Unicorn Frappuccino at the table next to you or standing up on a bar stool to snap a pic of their kale salad, brace yourself because things just might be getting worse. Foodie photographers in Japan are using drones to take pictures of their ramen and the phenomenon just might be heading to a Shake Shack or Cronut dispensary near you.
Japanese news site RocketNews24 has taken a deep dive into the phenomenon and determined that the earliest adopter of this mashup of foodie tech was Twitter user @majingabacho, who posted a steamy ramen shot back in December. Since then the ramen shots have earned a specific name—”dorosha,” which according to RocketNews24 is a mashup of the Japanese words for drone, photo, and a thick cream or soup—and an ardent following. The next time you’re at some twee coffee shop eating a rainbow bagel be sure to listen for the sound of flying drones.
しゃかりき@中京区
【期間限定】
ベジポタラーメン 830円
濃厚な野菜スープに豚白湯、うまいに決まってるやん????
身も心もあったまるラーメン♡
ご飯にかけて食いたなった！
限定10食/日！早いもん勝ち！！
ドロ写 pic.twitter.com/fjCUDrOJ4o
— 魔人がばちょ (@majingabacho) February 16, 2017
塩+半味玉追加@尼龍
醤油推しだけど塩も旨い
手間暇掛けた手作りなのがイイよね #ドロ写 pic.twitter.com/jJMbrEWBNd
— maroto (@marotochiro) April 14, 2017