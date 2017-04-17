People are using drones to capture the ultimate Instagram food porn

If you’re annoyed by Instagram foodies styling their Unicorn Frappuccino at the table next to you or standing up on a bar stool to snap a pic of their kale salad, brace yourself because things just might be getting worse. Foodie photographers in Japan are using drones to take pictures of their ramen and the phenomenon just might be heading to a Shake Shack or Cronut dispensary near you.

Japanese news site RocketNews24 has taken a deep dive into the phenomenon and determined that the earliest adopter of this mashup of foodie tech was Twitter user @majingabacho, who posted a steamy ramen shot back in December. Since then the ramen shots have earned a specific name—”dorosha,” which according to RocketNews24 is a mashup of the Japanese words for drone, photo, and a thick cream or soup—and an ardent following. The next time you’re at some twee coffee shop eating a rainbow bagel be sure to listen for the sound of flying drones.