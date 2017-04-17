Sexual assault survivors are planning to protest Bill O’Reilly at Fox News HQ

Grab your pink hats and protest signs and head to the New York headquarters of Fox News tomorrow afternoon for a good old-fashioned, constitutionally protected protest. The peaceable assembly by sexual assault survivors and their supporters, spearheaded by the group UltraViolet, will call on the network to fire its Talking Head-in-Chief, Bill O’Reilly, in the wake of a wave of sexual harassment charges against him. Over 140,000 people signed a petition calling on Fox to can their man. The protest will take place in the streets as well as in the sky—UltraViolet has commissioned a plane to fly around Manhattan with a banner urging Fox to drop O’Reilly.
O’Reilly is currently on an extended vacation while the network decides how to respond to the allegations that have caused over 60 advertisers to flee The O’Reilly Factor (save for John Oliver, of course). Learn more about the protest here.