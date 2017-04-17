Since it was revealed that court filings from a former employee alleged Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said Snapchat “is only for rich people” and “I don’t want to expand into poor countries like India and Spain,” the company has faced harsh criticism and an attack of 1-star reviews in the iOS and Android app stores. Which is why Snap has reached out to several Indian publications to deny Spiegel ever said any such things, reports Business Insider. The Snap spokesperson said: