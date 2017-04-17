Could this be what the iPhone 8 looks like?

A new alleged drawing of the iPhone 8 has appeared on Weibo by serial leaker KK, reports MacRumors. If the drawing is accurate, the iPhone 8 will have a 2.5D curved display that measures 5.768 inches on the diagonal, and no forehead or chin bumpers at the top and bottom. The bezel of the iPhone 8 will also only be 4mm thick, according to the drawing. Despite the larger display the drawing says the iPhone 8 will be just a fraction of a millimeter shorter and less wide than the iPhone 7.