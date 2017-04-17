Here’s the latest on the Facebook killing in Cleveland

On Sunday Steve Stephens, 37, allegedly posted a video of himself killing a 74-year-old man on Facebook. Here’s what we know so far:
• 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. was shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.
• The murder of Godwin was posted to Facebook under Steve Stephens’ account.
• Police originally thought Stephens broadcast the murder on Facebook Live, but Facebook later clarified he instead posted a video of the murder rather than broadcasting it live, reports the Guardian.
• However, Facebook says Stephens did appear on Facebook Live that same day.
• The video of the murder was on Facebook for about three hours before being removed. In a statement, Facebook said, “We do not allow this kind of content on Facebook. We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety.”
• The manhunt for Stephens has now spread to five states: Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, and Michigan, reports CNN.
SHOOTING UPDATE: Suspect vehicle is a white Ford Fusion with temp tag Wanted male still armed and dangerous https://t.co/c2Ypm1i5qx
— Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 16, 2017