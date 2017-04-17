advertisement
Say goodbye to the Nintendo NES Classic Edition

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The last shipments of Nintendo’s mini retro console are shipping to retailers this month, reports TechCrunch. “NES Classic Edition wasn’t intended to be an ongoing, long-term product. However, due to high demand, we did add extra shipments to our original plans,” Nintendo of America said in a statement. In other words, if you see an NES Classic Edition on the shelf, you better grab it fast.

