Bob Taylor, who helped bring us the internet and so much more, has died

Visionary computer scientist Robert Taylor died last Friday at his home in Woodside, Calif. I apologize for the late notice, but I only came across John Markoff’s definitive obit in the New York Times today.

In the 1960s, at the Pentagon, Taylor came up with the idea that became a computer network called ARPANET and, much later, the internet. In the 1970s, he ran Xerox’s Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), the lab whose ideas the rest of the tech industry has been riffing on ever since. Go read Markoff’s piece, and pause to thank Taylor for the profound impact he quietly had on our world.



[Photo: Flickr user Gardner Campbell]