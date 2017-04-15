advertisement
April the Giraffe is the biggest YouTube star of the moment—but Toys “R” Us is pretty savvy too

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

At last check, more than 1.2 million people were watching the YouTube live stream of a giraffe giving birth at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. It’s pretty amazing, but I’ll be honest: My favorite part is the Toys “R” Us logo in the bottom-left corner. That’s some keen marketing right there. (The toy-store brand has been using a cartoon giraffe to sell toys since the 1950s. Now, it’s sponsoring the park’s “Giraffe Cam.”) Check out the live-stream below, and learn more about April here.

