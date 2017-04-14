Now Facebook is going after fake likes

The social media giant has been on a tear lately. Ahead of the French presidential elections, it recently zapped 30,000 suspicious accounts to curb the spread of fake news. Now it’s taking on fake likes. In a blog post today, Facebook technical program manager Shabnam Shaik said the company is in the process of deleting inauthentic likes believed to be originating from spam operations in Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia. The likes have been showing up on the pages of popular publishers. How many likes? How many pages? Facebook didn’t say, but Shaik said “99% of impacted Pages with more than 10,000 likes will see a drop of less than 3%.” Read the full blog post here.